Travel to be Narrowed on Railroad Street

From the Town of Great Barrington

To expand outdoor seating for downtown eateries after a months-long shutdown, the town will narrow the travel lane on Railroad Street from 4:00-10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer, beginning this weekend.

A narrowed Railroad Street will allow restaurants to serve customers outside while the state's COVID-19 re-opening plan limits indoor seating capacity. Around town many restaurants have expanded seating to sidewalks in recent weeks.

Town officials initially sought to close the street entirely, but will now keep a vehicle lane open to allow access to the upper Railroad Street parking lot.

“This will help our restaurants begin to rebound from months with reduced business, and it will bring a great vibe to downtown as people begin to venture out, with social distancing measures, of course," said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

Efforts are also under way to offer outdoor music at the top of Railroad Street on weekend evenings.

For information contact the Town Manager's office, (413) 528-1619 ext 2.