Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner.

In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the PFD was dispatched to 26 Dartmouth Street for a reported structure fire.

The crews were met with heavy fire at the front of the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame building. The fire was under control and quickly put out within 30 minutes. Also, the fire was on the porch of the residence, and thanks to the brave(and quick!) efforts of the PFD, the fire was contained and extinguished before it could get inside the structure.

The structure at 26 Dartmouth Street is a four-family apartment building owned and maintained by Cavalier Management. There were no injuries reported. All of the units were occupied and all residents were able to return safely to their homes without any being displaced.

Fire and smoke damages were estimated at less than $10,000, according to Deputy Chief Garner. Damages were limited to the exterior of the front porch and some sheathing and siding.

Fire officials report that the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation. If you have any information regarding the fire that could be beneficial to investigators, they ask you to please call them at 413-448-9753.

Again(because they never get enough thanks), a big shout-out to the hard-working crews of the Pittsfield Fire Department. Thanks to their quick response and courageous efforts, they prevented a bad situation from becoming much, much worse.

