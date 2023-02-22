Two Haunted Schools In MA Are True “Houses Of Horror”

Who would have thought that going to school would elicit paranormal activity. If you head out east in The Bay State, there is living proof that creatures from the great beyond are roaming through Boston's Emerson College as people have a scary bunch of stories to tell as people passed away tragically and they have made this campus their permanent home as they haunt this particular location on a daily basis.

Reports indicate that one Massachusetts town is rumored to have a hair raising tale of terror at the town's middle and high schools. It is believed that Marblehead sits on a so-called "hellmouth". Did you know they officially named this area via that "creepy" moniker during the colonial days, but government officials decided in changing the name to Marblehead.

The definition of a "hellmouth": a property representing the entrance of Hades. So, what does that mean? It is a window that lets in both negative and positive spiritual energy. There are also reports of UFO sightings in Marblehead's Middle School as aliens from outer space have set up home base in that Bay State vicinity

The Middle School girls' locker room is also rumored to be haunted by a man that passed away in a motorcycle accident. There were factual reports of UFOs over the school plus the story and a photo made headlines in their local newspaper.

Many local residents say that ghosts and UFOs are not as creepy, but recent events state the Town of Marblehead is more terrifying is what goes on at the High School as reports indicate the high school was built on an ancient burial ground and eyewitnesses can attest they have seen poltergeists, apparitions, orbs, a grey lady and the mystique of not being wanted roams across the hallways. Proceed with caution if you enter an elevator as maintenance records state they don't work properly, and how can anyone explain how the building's fire alarms randomly go off. If you ask me, this is what you call "a surreal experience".

BOTTOM LINE: Could it be we can see a major motion picture on this subject matter. Your guess is as good as mine! Stay tuned!

