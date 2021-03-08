Two More South Berkshire Fires Over the Weekend

We've seen quite a bit of local fire activity this winter season and this past weekend a couple more fires were reported. One fire took place in Sheffield and the other was in Housatonic.

The Sheffield fire occurred on Friday night (Mar. 5). According to the Monterey Fire Department. The department was called to help extinguish a structure fire. The fire was located on East Stahl Road and began at approximately 8:55 p.m.

In addition, the 172 Monterey Trucks arrived with six firefighters and was assigned to the Rapid Intervention Team. There were no reported injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The second fire occurred on Saturday (Mar. 6). According to the Great Barrington Fire Department.

While on routine patrol at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Officer Connor Storti noticed a fire on the outside of Aberdale's on Depot Street in Housatonic. After notifying dispatch, Officer Storti activated the siren in his cruiser and began banging on the doors of the apartments above the store. GBFD was on scene shortly after and quickly extinguished the fire that started in a window box and extended into the wall below the window. Fire units were clear of the scene after about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, it is not believed to be suspicious at this time. Damages were minimal and there were no injuries.

Just a reminder of some fire prevention tips:

Under no circumstances should you take a torch to a frozen pipe. There are safer ways to thaw the pipe, and the professionals have the proper tools - the cost of a plumber will most likely be less than the deductible on your homeowners insurance when the house catches fire.

Please make sure that you have working Smoke and CO detectors. Do not use the stove to heat your house, and if you are going to warm up the car, make sure that it is outside and not in the garage.

Space heaters should be clear of cords draping over the units; keep space heaters at least three feet away from objects that are combustible; make sure clothing, bedding curtains etc. don't hover over or fall on the units, never leave a portable space heater unattended and make sure to turn off the units before bed.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America