Two Virtual Events Being Offered for Breast Cancer Prevention

With the health and well-being of participants, volunteers, and sponsors in mind, Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition (MBCC) announces a new virtual event schedule for its annual, statewide Against the Tide athletic fundraising events for 2020.

MBCC is planning two virtual events on Sept.19 and Sept. 26. Each event offers a 4-day window to participate, and event components include 1-mile recreational or competitive swims, ½-mile recreational swim, 5K or 10K runs, 3-mile walk, ½-mile stand-up paddleboard, and 2-mile kayak. For participants who are looking to challenge themselves, there is an Aquathon option, consisting of a competitive 1-mile swim followed immediately by either a 5K or 10K run.

"We are grateful to the many people who come out to support MBCC every year at Against the Tide events and we hope that providing participants with multiple virtual options will give everyone a chance to be a part of the Against the Tide events and to swim, walk, run, paddle, or kayak in support of cancer prevention," explains Cheryl Osimo, MBCC's Executive Director. "We've tried hard to balance the health and safety of our supporters, while trying to ensure important funds are raised to support MBCC's programs." Registration fees are $40 for an individual participant, and $100 for a family registration (up to 5 family members).

Virtual Event Highlights:

Participate on a course or safe body of water of your choosing.

Participants will have a four-day window leading up to the event day to complete their activity, (Sept. 17 - 20 for the Sept. 19 event and Sept. 24 - 27 for the Sept. 26 event).

All participants will receive a Participant Fun Pack, including an event t-shirt, bib or swim cap, participant medal, and sponsor items.

Swim, Run, and Aquathon participants can submit their finish times to MBCC's event timing partner Second Wind Timing to be included on the Event Results page.

Access to at-home video workouts created exclusively for Against the Tide participants.

Opportunity to include a flag in memory/honor of a loved one on the online Mural of Honor.

Share your "event" photos with MBCC to be included in the Against the Tide photo album on the MBCC website and Facebook page.

Prizes will be awarded top fundraisers.

You can learn more about all of the registration options and you can make a pledge by going here or by calling 1-800-649-MBCC (6222).

About MBCC

Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition is the state's leading breast cancer organization dedicated to preventing the environmental causes of breast cancer through community education, research advocacy, and changes to public policy.

(above information taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from MBCC for online and on air use)