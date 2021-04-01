A Virtual Church Service In “Lovely Lee”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many religious observances have been limited to serving their faithful via virtual presentations. Passover continues until sundown on Sunday and as we are in the process of Holy Week, churches are still not quite ready to receive visitors in person, therefore, Easter, deemed as the holiest holiday on the religious calendar will present their annual services on-line.

Such is the case for our friends at The Lee Congregational Church located at 25 Park Place as the pews will be empty this weekend due to the ongoing circumstances that are beyond our control. The faithful will be able to participate in a virtual Easter Sunday worship service which begins at 10:30 am on April 4th.

The upcoming event will be streaming LIVE on their Facebook page OR click on the link via their home page by going here The congregation invites everyone to par take in this solemn religious service as their mission is to embrace the diversity of our south county community and each person's dignity and worth are recognized individually as one of God's children.

The purpose of each service is to reaffirm the love of God and our neighbors on a daily basis as we all attempt to unite in spirit during these trying times that continue to keep a hold locally and world wide as repression and discrimination still remain rampant as the Gospel of Jesus Christ instills his principles of love, justice, grace and compassion.

The Lee Congregational Church lives by this creed: "United In Christ's love, a just world for ALL" as you have an opportunity rejoice in the spirit of the Easter holiday.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release and The Lee Congregational Church's web site for on-air and on-line usage. Photo of Lee Congregational Church's exterior courtesy of their Facebook page)