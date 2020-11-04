Understanding Giant Houses: A Virtual Event

On Thursday, Nov. 12 the Berkshire Community Land Trust will host a screening of 'One Big Home,' a documentary film about trophy homes on Martha’s Vineyard and the community’s effort to curb gentrification. The virtual event will begin at 5:00 PM.

Released in 2016, One Big Home follows carpenter Thomas Bena’s twelve-year journey to understand the trend toward giant houses. The film explores the effect that trophy homes and mega-mansions have had on the local community, its permanent residents, and the character of Martha’s Vineyard. Bumping up against angry homeowners and builders who look the other way, Bena works with his community and attempts to pass a new bylaw to limit house size. Run time: 88 minutes.

At 6:30 PM, following the film, board members of the Berkshire Community Land Trust will facilitate a conversation over Zoom about opportunities for affordable housing in the region.

The screening is free to the public. Donations are encouraged. You can RSVP and receive more information by going here or email office@berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.

About the Berkshire Community Land Trust

Berkshire Community Land Trust ensures permanent access, affordability, and productivity of land for housing, farming, and local industry by securing community-owned land. Working with its sister organization, Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires, it holds 49 acres of land across 3 sites and leases land to 24 leaseholders for homes, farms, and office buildings.

Berkshire Community Land Trust acquires land by gift or purchase and then develops a land-use plan for each site defining its unique ecological characteristics and intended social use, be that workforce housing, sustainable farming, appropriately scaled manufacturing, locally owned retail and office space.