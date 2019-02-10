Upcoming Winter Storm Details: Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Albany is calling for a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from 10:00 AM Tuesday through 4:00 Pm Wednesday

There is a potential for heavy snow Tuesday changing to sleet and freezing rain Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Possible total snow and sleet accumulations in excess of six inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph over the Berkshires and Taconics. The weather advisory includes the following, The Capital District, Schoharie Valley, northern Taconics, and Greene, Columbia, and Ulster Counties in eastern New York, as well as western Massachusetts.

Travel could be very difficult to dangerous for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour possible. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.