I mentioned in a post last month that it seemed like the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) were getting serious in 2023 about warning the public about the dangers of drunk/impaired driving and drunk/impaired drivers.

To prove their seriousness, the Mass State Police have added another sobriety checkpoint for this Friday, February 17, into Saturday, February 18. This is in addition to the one that was announced earlier this week for Western Massachusetts in Hampden County.

There will now be another sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Worcester County this Friday night into Saturday. According to a media alert from the Mass State Police, this checkpoint:

...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoint to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.

So wherever you happen to be celebrating the end of a LONG work week this weekend, be careful. If you celebrate a little too much, give up your keys and grab a ride from someone sober. You won't regret it.

For more information, please visit the Massachusetts State Police's Facebook page here.

