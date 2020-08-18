Updates from the Town of Great Barrington

We have a couple of updates to pass along from the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Town Manager’s Office is pleased to announce another virtual coffee chat with the Town Manager. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

“This is the second in a series of meetings designed to open the lines of communication between our business community and town hall,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “You’ll have my undivided attention on this call. Let’s see how we can work together to help our businesses survive and thrive during this difficult time.”

The virtual meeting with the Town Manager will take place on Zoom on Wednesday Aug. 19 at 10:00 AM.

Click here for the Zoom link

Meeting ID: 857 7753 3354

Passcode: 747207

Or join by phone: 1 929 205 6099 US

Any questions regarding this event should be directed to the Town Manager’s Office at (413) 528-1619 Ext. 2.

In addition, Great Barrington Town Manager, Mark Pruhenski is seeking 5-7 community members to serve on a 'Police Chief Recruitment Committee'.

The committee will be responsible for reviewing applications and resumes, conducting an initial round of interviews, and recommending three finalists to the Town Manager for consideration. To apply, please send a letter/email of interest to the Town Manager’s office, attn: Helen Kuziemko, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington MA 01230, or email: hkuziemko@townofgb.org, no later than Aug. 31, 2020.