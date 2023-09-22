Beware: Fake USPS Text is Now Circulating in Massachusetts

Beware: Fake USPS Text is Now Circulating in Massachusetts

B4LLS

Will Scams ever go away? The answer pretty much is a hard no. As technology continues to improve, criminals capitalize on those improvements and make it that much more difficult to tell which messages or phone calls are real and which ones are scams.

Get our free mobile app

There's Another Scam Circulating Massachusetts Pretending to Be The USPS 

One scam that is going around Massachusetts is a text from someone claiming to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS). I recently received a text which says the following.

Hello, I am the USPS Central Warehouse. Due to your wrong address, I cannot deliver. Please update your address in time. My job number is 01764.

After the message, there is a link which is: https://uispes.top/. Needless to say, I did not click on the link and update my address (I have included a screenshot of the text below).

One clear way to tell that this message is a scam is the fact that I received it unsolicited. The United States Postal Inspection Service states on its website the following:

If you never signed up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package, then don’t click the link! This type of text message is a scam called smishing which is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number.

Another way to tell the text I received was a scam is the fact that there is no tracking number in the text message. Customers have to request service with a tracking number in order for the USPS to contact them by text or email. In addition, the USPS would never include a sense of urgency in their emails and text messages to their customers. If you receive this type of text just delete it right away. Learn more about these smishing scams by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM