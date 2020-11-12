Vanderbilt Mansion for Sale: Asking $12.5 Million [Gallery]

If you have an extra $12.5 million and really, really want to live in the perfect social distance environment, this mansion is for you and is currently for sale. Known as Elm Court, this Vanderbilt mansion in Berkshire County straddles the towns of Stockbridge and Lenox. The total interior liveable area is 20,821 square feet...talk about ideal social distancing possibilities.

According to Architectural Digest, the property covers 89 acres and was built back in 1886. As noted on Zillow's site from Berkshire Property Agents, the Elm Court Estate retains the title of the largest American Shingle Style home in the United States.

Berkshire Property Agents also includes the following in their description on the Zillow site:

The extraordinary Gilded Age Berkshire Cottage was built by William Douglas Sloane and Emily Vanderbilt, (granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt), along with architects Peabody & Stearns in 1886. The gardens and landscape were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. In 1919, the Elm Court Talks held at the home ultimately led to the creation of The Treaty of Versailles and League of Nations. Outbuildings include Butler and Gardener cottages, carriage house & stable, greenhouses & Caretaker's house and two barns. Significant renovations were accomplished in the early 2000s and continued work is necessary with an additional 8,000 sq. ft. of unrestored living space.

The property includes several fireplaces, hardwood floors, 11 full bathrooms and four 1/2 bathrooms and this is just a tip of the iceberg. Let's take a peek behind the curtain: