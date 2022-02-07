Vermont Shooting Victim Identified As Western Massachusetts Teen
In the latest round of tragic, sad news, it appears that the gunshot victim found last week in Vermont has finally been identified as a teenager from Western Massachusetts.
It seems that lately, people are experiencing more and more of these senseless situations of someone they know personally losing their life through a tragic accident or a form of criminal activity. And perhaps it's even more terrible when that someone dies at a young age.
If you follow the news for any of our neighboring states, you may be aware of an incident that police seem to think happened late Wednesday night of last week in Danby, Vermont.
A victim of several gunshot wounds in the chest was found early Thursday morning and he has now been identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez of Springfield, Massachusetts.
The Vermont State Police issued a media statement that sewed up some of the details, however, they made it quite clear that the case was still under investigation. It is believed, according to Vermont State Police, that the shooting occurred Wednesday night, February 2, sometime between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m.
The police also confirmed that the Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to Rodriguez's torso. The incident has been determined a homicide.
Law enforcement officials would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Danby Mountain Road(where Rodriguez's body was found) at the time of the incident who happened to notice anything unusual.
Those that have anything to report can reach out to the Vermont State Police through their Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101. If you wish to remain anonymous, visit http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.
For more on the story, please visit The Vermont State Police press release page here.