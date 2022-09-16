Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:

1) MOUNT WASHINGTON: Nestled in the northwestern tip of the county, this hamlet straddles the borders of New York and Connecticut and ranks at the least populated area with only 160 residents calling this paradise home base. It is also home to the annual Church Fair which commences on the first Saturday in August as the community teams up to raise money for charity. Incidentally, It's nickname is "the Town Among The Clouds.

2) NEW ASHFORD: Located 11 miles north of Pittsfield, the town ranks in the runner-up spot as this area was home base to the former Brodie Mountain ski resort. The latest population registered was 250 people. This is a crossroads area that borders Bay State towns that include Williamstown, Adams, Lanesborough, Cheshire and Hancock. It's worth a drive to check out surrounding Taconic Mountains.

3) TYRINGHAM: Located in the crossroads of Lee, Monterey, Great Barrington and Pittsfield, it's geographic setting is centered between these communities. The 2020 census registered a population of 427 residents as this charming hamlet has some of the finest scenery as The Appalachian Trail bypasses the area. The view of Baldy Mountain, Mount Wilcot and Hunger Mountain makes this area a prime destination. There are no restaurants as the only businesses includes a post office, Town Hall and Tyringham Congregational Church.

4) ALFORD: This area of 486 year long residents borders Columbia county's Town of Hillsdale and is surrounded by the mountains of The Taconic Range, The Green and Housatonic Rivers. This village is the final Massachusetts stop on state route 71 before continuing into The Empire State as it's proximity borders West Stockbridge and Egremont in the Berkshires. This destination proves to be an easy and accessible area for the perfect day trip. Plan to attend a service at the village's church and stop over to check out The Susan Smith Andersen Library.

5) SANDISFIELD: Located east of Great Barrington, the town is known for it's twist and turn roads with much needed improvements needed in it's infrastructure. The main roads of routes 8, 57 and 183 prove to a challenge for drivers, but the area's charm is well worth the trip as it has breathtaking views of it's mountainous topography. there are 989 people who call this remote town home base which has close proximity to Otis, Massachusetts and Colebrook in neighboring Connecticut.

BOTTOM LINE: Take a ride and enjoy the scenery. Don't forget to bring your camera as a gold mine of photos awaits you especially during this time of the year.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of Wikipedia)