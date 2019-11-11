Volunteer Fair Coming Up This Friday

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA – Four organizations have teamed up to present a volunteer fair at Saint James Place, 352 Main Street, Great Barrington on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Age Friendly Berkshires, Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC), Berkshire United Way and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), are promoting volunteerism as a way to keep people active, healthy and engaged in community life. Age Friendly Berkshires’ coordinator, Peg McDonough explained, “We’ve created this event to highlight the good work of local non-profits and municipal boards and committees – all of whom need to recruit smart, active adults to help them fulfill their missions. At the same time, doing good for one’s community is good for the body and soul of the volunteer.” Everyone is welcome, especially people over 50 looking for new ways to get involved.

Underwritten by AARP Massachusetts, the Fair will give 30 nonprofits as well as municipalities, the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prospective volunteers. Attendees will be given a Volunteer Passport and encouraged to visit 4 or more volunteer stations for the chance to win door prizes. They will also receive volunteer tips and a Skills Checklist for matching personal talents, interests and values with local volunteer opportunities.

“We’re already planning to repeat this event in both central and northern Berkshire County in 2020,” said Liana Toscanini of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires. “Our county is rich in “people power” between year-round residents, second homeowners and retirees. They can make a world of difference to our many nonprofits and municipalities,” said Toscanini.

There will be 1 “Civic Station” with a list of open volunteer positions for the region’s municipal boards, councils or committees. Municipal officials are encouraged to attend.

Participating nonprofits to date include: AARP Massachusetts, Alzheimer’s Association, Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority, Berkshire Historical Society, Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT), Berkshire Natural Resources Council, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Clinton Church Restoration, Community Health Programs, Dewey Memorial Hall, E4All, Flying Cloud Institute, HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Jacob’s Pillow, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Massachusetts Association of the Blind & Visually Impaired, MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board, Railroad Street Youth Project, Riverbrook Residence, Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, Villages of the Berkshires and Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires.

The Volunteer Fair is free to attend, but registration is required via Eventbrite.com. Web browser search Don’t Just Stand There or call 413-442-1521 x16, for more information.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Nonprofit Center of The Berkshires for online and on-air use)