Item Refund Policy without a Receipt at Walmart in Massachusetts

'Tis the season for item returns. Christmas has come and gone. Soon you'll be taking the decorations down but one thing you may be doing sooner rather than later is returning that gaudy shirt that grandma bought you that you know you'll never wear. It's a pretty safe bet that at least one person in your family either received a present that was a duplicate, damaged, doesn't fit, or just not wanted. Hence, the line in the return department could be quite long for the next couple of days.

Walmart's Return Line Can Get Pretty Long at Times

I remember there were items that I received for Christmas in the past that ended up being duplicates or damaged. Some of the items came from Walmart so I went to the location closest to my house waited in line and made the return. I remember there was an instance when 10-15 other people had the same idea. In most cases I was lucky enough to have a receipt but what happens if you try to return an item to Walmart without a receipt?

Can You Return Items to Massachusetts Walmart Locations Without a Receipt for a Full Refund?

Here's the deal on returning items to Walmart without a receipt. According to Walmart, if you don't have a receipt, show the team member behind the desk a valid government-issued ID (like a driver's license for example). Walmart will accept your return if your ID information matches with the one stored in their database. Once you get through that step you have the following options regarding the return:

Exchange the item with another item

Get a cash refund if the returned item is less than $10

Get a Walmart shopping card or gift card if the returned item is less than $10

If available, send the item to the manufacturer for repair.

Regarding the second item on the list, if you received a $300 television for Christmas and you're trying to return it for cash without a receipt, that won't work but if you are returning a $5.00 t-shirt for cash without a receipt, that's acceptable according to Walmart's return/refund policy.

Does the Refund Policy Apply to All Massachusetts Walmart Locations?

The refund/return policy applies to all Walmart locations in Massachusetts. So whether you live in Chicopee, Springfield, Westfield, Pittsfield, Northampton, etc. the policy at your selected Walmart should be the same.

