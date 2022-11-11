Massachusetts Folks, Did You Know This is Walmart’s Best Selling Item?

Here in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts for that matter, many residents are all about community and that means doing their best to shop local. Not that there is anything wrong with going to the bigger-name stores but quite a few people want to try to support their local neighbors and community members as much as possible. You know the saying "shop local."

No matter who you are, most likely at one time or another you have made a stop at Walmart to pick up some items. Berkshire County has two Walmart stores. One is at the Berkshire Crossing shopping center in Pittsfield and the other is located on Curran Highway in North Adams. The North Adams location is one of the expanded versions of Walmart that has a decent-sized grocery section.

Get our free mobile app

With inflation and the cost of living on the rise, it is hard not to shop at Walmart simply because of the prices. Many people are trying to find ways not only to save but to get more for their money and oftentimes Walmart tends to check that box. I don't think there's anything wrong with shopping at places like Walmart but in my opinion, it's all about moderation. If you shop at Walmart that's fine but if you can share the love and mix in some local businesses into your shopping trip, that's a win for everybody and keeps our local merchants in business.

Do You Know What the Best Selling Item is at Walmart?

So this was a bit surprising to me but according to Zippia the best-selling item at Walmart are bananas. Zippia has the following information on its site.

Overall, the company sells over 1.5 billion pounds of bananas each year, making it one of the largest banana vendors in the world.

I will say I wasn't surprised though that toilet paper ranks up there as well as one of Walmart's best-selling items as the company sells 330 million rolls each week. You can check out other big-selling items at Walmart by checking out Zippia's article here.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist