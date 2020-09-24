Want to Work for the Town of GB?

The Town of Great Barrington is seeking a qualified Administrative Assistant to work in the Office of the Town Manager/Selectboard.

The successful candidate would be a highly-motivated team player and reliable self-starter who enjoys working with the public. Reporting to the Town Manager, you would be responsible for working on a wide variety of local government projects and tasks in a busy office setting, including: scheduling, correspondence, answering customer inquiries, coordinating board materials and reports, tracking priorities and tasks and general management of assigned projects.

The position requires excellent customer service, high confidentiality, verbal and written skills and proficiency in various Microsoft Office products. Qualified candidates will have administrative experience and/or an associate or bachelor’s degree in public administration, business, paralegal training or similar equivalent education. Attention to detail, good judgement and interest in local government preferred.

This is a full-time, 40-hour per week benefited position; The Town offers a competitive benefit package with a salary range up to $55,000.

Send cover letter and resume to Susan Carmel, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or email to scarmel@townofgb.org by Oct. 9, 2020.