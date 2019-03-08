Warning: New Scam Targeting MA Residents

From the Massachusetts State Police Department :

The Massachusetts State Police wish to advise of a scam currently targeting residents in Massachusetts. These calls appear to be coming from Massachusetts State Police phone numbers, however, the caller ID is being “spoofed” and the call is not legitimate. Some callers are claiming to be members of the State Police or affiliated with us, others are simply hanging up the phone as soon as it is answered. Please be advised that these calls are fraudulent.

The State Police are not conducting any fundraisers and do not conduct phone solicitations for anything. If you get such a call, please hang up and do not provide any personal or financial information. If you have questions that it may be a legitimate charity you are interested in supporting, first check with the Massachusetts Secretary of State's Corporation Division at (617)727-9640 to make sure that the organization is, in fact, legitimate.