It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.

There Will be Three Items Added to Massachusetts' List of Waste Disposal Bans in a Couple of Months

One thing you should be aware of is that come November 1, 2022, there are three items that you'll no longer be able to dispose of (or there will be limitations on how much of a certain item you can dispose of) in Massachusetts as the state will be expanding its 'Waste Disposal Bans" list. Here are the following items according to mass.gov:

As of the Nov. 1 date, there will be a lower threshold in Massachusetts as businesses will no longer be able to legally dispose of more than one ton of commercial food material in a week.

Mattresses are a no-brainer as the majority of mattress material can be recycled along with the fact that mattresses take up a lot of space and landfills. Read all of the reasons for this upcoming ban by going here.

Not only can textiles be recycled but people can benefit by repurposing these materials. Read more by going here.

So those items will be added to the list of items that you can't dispose of in Massachusetts come Nov. 1. You can get more details by going to Mass.gov.

