‘We Believe’ Program to Bring Joy & Magic to Local Children

Salisbury Bank invites you to join them in bringing holiday magic to special children through its “We Believe” Program.

As stated in a media release, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Cantele made the following statement about the "We Believe" Program.

As we kick off our 33rd annual toy drive, we encourage the community to join us in experiencing the joy of giving this holiday season. Making a difference in our community is important to us and working together, we can provide a magical holiday season for some very special children.

Salisbury Bank's goal is to make this a very special time of year for local children who would otherwise not experience the joy of the holiday season. You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts at any of Salisbury Bank’s fourteen offices by Dec. 11. Due to the pandemic, the bank is encouraging gift cards and cash donations for local families during these difficult times.

Gift ideas include, but are not limited to, sports equipment and balls, books, board games, hand-held electronic games, backpacks, building sets, craft kits, purses, and cosmetics. Additionally, gift cards to local retailers are always an excellent option.

Salisbury Bank is extremely thankful to all of the individuals and local businesses who have contributed over the past 30+ years and is looking forward to another successful holiday season.

About Salisbury Bank

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.