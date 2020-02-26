Website Outage Cancels Tonight’s Meetings

From the Town of Great Barrington

There has been disruptions to Great Barrington's town website service for long periods both Monday and Tuesday. Monday it was out for over 6 hours and Tuesday for almost 5 hours. Because the Town’s website is the official 24 hour posting location and it was out for over 6 hours, the agendas for tonight's (Wednesday's) meetings need to be reposted for another 48 hours in order for the meetings to occur.

However, there is not enough time to repost the agendas for the required 48 hours before the meetings tonight. Therefore the meetings originally scheduled for the Council on Aging, Cemetery Commissioners and Economic Development Committee that were for Wednesday, February 26th need to be cancelled/rescheduled.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on-air use)