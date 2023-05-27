A Delicious Pasta Product Has Been Recalled in 3 States Including Massachusetts

It's time to add another food item to the recall list. This time around it's a pasta product that was sold at Wegman's stores including Massachusetts. The other two states are Pennsylvania and New York.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the product in question is select 30 oz. containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad. This is a voluntary recall by A.S.K. Foods Inc. due to the fact that the product contains undeclared milk. If you have a milk allergy, you'll want to steer clear of consuming this particular pasta product. As you can see from the photos below, the product appears to be in a macaroni-type salad container with the words macaroni salad on the front. The code and "use-by" dates are on the lid in the photos below.

Get our free mobile app

If you happened to purchase this product, you can return it for a full refund. The FDA reports that no illnesses have been reported at this time. If you have questions you can call Wegman's Food Markets at (855) 934-3663. You can get more details regarding this recalled product by going here. Wegman's has six locations in Massachusetts including Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Natick, Northborough, and Westwood.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals