It's amazing that literally every day or every other day there is another food product being recalled. Is it me or does it seem like these recalls are just being treated as part of the everyday norm? That in of itself seems alarming but maybe that's just me.

A Salad Item Recently Has Been Recalled Which Affects Massachusetts

The FDA reports that the Wegman's Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit (8oz bag) has voluntarily been recalled by the parent company due to the fact that the packaging contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in an undeclared egg ingredient that was not listed on the product label. If you are allergic or have sensitivity to eggs, you are urged not to consume the salad kit (photos below).

Additional Information Regarding the Product Recall in Massachusetts

Along with seven other states and one district (DC), Massachusetts is affected by this recall as there are Wegman's locations in the following areas; Northborough, Medford, Westwood, Chestnut Hill, and Burlington. The other states that are affected by the recall include: NY, PA, NJ, MD, VA, NC & DE

What Should I Do If I Have The Recalled Salad Kit Product?

The company requests that you discard the item. If you did purchase the item from a Wegman's store you can bring your receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional questions, you can contact Wegman's Food Markets at (855) 934-3663. You can get more information on the salad kit recall by going here.

