This Common Facial Style is Supposedly Illegal in Massachusetts?

Over the past couple of years we have examined some strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts. Some folks may say these laws are confusing or downright dumb. They certainly make me wonder how they became laws to begin with. You can take a look at some of these bizarre Massachusetts laws below.

Get our free mobile app

Have You Ever Heard of the Massachusetts Goatee Law?

Another law that is illegal in Massachusetts according to multiple sources, which is a bit of a head-scratcher has something to do with facial hair, specifically goatees. The official law goes like this:

Goatees are illegal unless you obtain and pay for a license to wear your goatee in public.

So many questions here including the obvious. There has to be some kind of sound reasoning behind this. If you know please explain. One could argue that it does make sense that in certain business settings, one must be clean-shaven depending on the policies and practices of the company or organization but that scenario's probably few and far between at least these days.

Get our free mobile app

Here in Massachusetts I have met and am friends with plenty of folks that have goatees and I'm pretty sure they're not paying for a license to have them. What are your thoughts on goatees, is this law just a bunch of noise or is it just another thing to laugh at and take lightly?

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws