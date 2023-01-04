Welcoming The First Berkshire Babies In 2023

How about some good news to pass along? We enjoy bringing you uplifting moments in our articles and this one is no exception to the rule. Congratulations to the first babies that were born locally here in Berkshires, a great way to start off 2023 if you ask me.

Locally, Lauren Smith sent us an e-mail as Sarah and Zachary Kelley of Otis welcomed their son, Thomas on January 2nd (one day after the new year became official). They are pictured together as the blessed event took place at Fairview Hospital's Family Birthplace. Thomas weighed in at a little over 8 pounds, but the honors of the county's first born give Richmond the main bragging rights.

attachment-Meehan Family loading...

(Meehan family photo courtesy of the website, www.flipboard.com)

Isla Meehan came into this world at Berkshire Medical Center on Sunday morning at approximately 9:21 am weighing in at over 8 pounds. Conor and Marissa Meehan from Richmond are the proud parents who elected to choose their new addition's name because it has an exotic ring to it. Originally, Marissa was supposed to deliver her first child at the end of 2022, but a delay resulted in this locally coveted honor which took effect on January 1st.

We are happy to report, all parties are doing well including both moms and babies. Again, welcome to this "so-called" 21st century, Thomas and Isla. I am pretty sure these youngsters will navigate themselves in a positive manner during these trying times and we'll show out utmost support towards these new additions that came into this world.

(Kelley family photo courtesy of The Berkshire Edge)