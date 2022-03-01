Western Mass. Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs, Gun, Ammo

I know I've asked this question before but it bears repeating, why is crime so prevalent lately in Western Massachusetts? Has it always been this bad and maybe I just have a selective memory?

And it always seems to be drug or weapon-related. However, lately, it seems to always involve both. This recent incident in Springfield certainly includes both drugs(specifically, heroin) and a weapon(specifically, a gun and ammunition).

According to the Springfield Police Department, an incident that took place this past Friday morning involved law enforcement seizing a firearm(along with at least one shell casing), approximately 30 bags of heroin, and more than $1500 in cash. And it all happened due to a car crash that brought about some property damage.

Springfield police responded to the scene of a car accident where it appeared the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a street sign in the area where King Street intersects Northampton Street.

The vehicle's driver, Jose Rivera, turned out to have a suspended license. Cops executed a search on the vehicle and found a gun located in the front of the car. Also recovered during the search was a single shell casing, 30 bags of H, and $1500 bucks.

At the time of the single-car crash, Rivera was out on bail for other drug charges. Well, I'm sure he'll learn his lesson this time. Rivera, 32-years-old from Springfield, is being charged with a litany of crimes.

For more on the story, please visit the Springfield Police Department's website here.

