You probably remember that last summer was bear overload in Berkshire County and throughout Western Massachusetts. There were so many photos and videos being posted to social media...images of bears that would have been difficult in the past to capture in photos and video had people not had their cell phones handy.

Another Facebook page that displays many animals on video throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County is CR Wildlife Cams. Sally Naser of CR Wildlife Cams captures all sorts of interesting animals on camera including dear, bears, moose, bobcats, and coyotes to name a few. These videos will either start or end your day with a smile and you certainly don't want to miss them.

One of Sally's latest videos is absolutely adorable and the Facebook community is loving it. The video features three beavers. Below, you'll see the two adult beavers pulling a baby beaver (a.k.a kit) from under the water to the surface. This is a feel-good video and is a great example of nature's beauty.

Whether you're having a great day or you're feeling down in the dumps, there's no doubt that this will give you that oh-so-good feeling. Plus if you have never heard what a beaver sounds like, you're going to hear plenty of sounds from these adorable friends.

Here are a couple of Facebook comments regarding the video and I couldn't agree more.

- I like their grumble squeaky noises.

- The natural world is amazing, sounds and all.

