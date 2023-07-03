Pittsfield Firefighters Donny and Devon Whalen were on "Slater & Marjo In The Morning" on Monday to talk about Donny's retirement when we mentioned a boating accident over the weekend.

The incident took place on Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield and Lanesborough, Massachusetts.

The accident involves a person and a boat propeller.

Danielle Burney, a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said via email that the environmental police received a call at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday that someone had been entangled with a propeller on the lake. The environmental police took charge on the scene and are still investigating the case. -berkshireeagle.com

Those are the only details as Monday afternoon; however, this accident is a stark reminder of just how quickly something can happen on the water.

The Fourth of July Weekend is here and lots of people are expected to enjoy activities on the water such as swimming, boating, water skiing, jet skiing, and tubing.

Fireworks always make headlines around this time of year, but boating accidents can be just as bad.

The following is a reminder from The Massachusetts Environmental Police:

I hope everyone has a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend!