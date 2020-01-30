GB Police Charge Man for Leaving Scene of an Accident

Police have charged a local man with leaving the scene of an accident where a telephone pole was snapped in two and wires felled across the roadway.

On Jan. 24 around 2:30 a.m. Sgt. Paul Storti, while on patrol, came upon the intersection of Routes 23 and 71 where he discovered the above mess and that the vehicle had left the scene. The vehicle appeared to be heading west on Route 71. The pole and wires caused the roadway to be blocked while utility companies cleaned up the scene. The road re-opened around 10 a.m.

After an investigation information was developed of the whereabouts of the vehicle and the owner. The vehicle was located at a local business in Egremont and Egremont Police provided assistance.

The vehicle owner admitted to having the accident. Johnny T. Kanagy of Pumpkin Hollow Road was issued a citation and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He will appear later on in Southern Berkshire District Court.

(press release sent to WSBS from the GB Police Department for online and on-air use)