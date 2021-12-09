Western Mass Teen Hit and Killed Yesterday by School Bus…

A sad and tragic story out of Springfield yesterday. A 16-year-old girl was struck by a school bus and later died from injuries she sustained from the accident. The name of the 16-year-old victim has not been released according to an article posted on masslive.com.

The teen was struck crossing the intersection of State and Dwight streets near the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield according to the MassLive article. The girl struck was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she passed around 4 pm.

According to Western Mass News, the accident occurred around 2:45 yesterday afternoon. There were students on the bus when it struck the teen according to the Western Mass News report.

Springfield Police have increased patrols in the area looking for speeding vehicles and distracted drivers. There have been 21 traffic deaths this year in Springfield with 8 involving a pedestrian according to MassLive. A number of those pedestrian fatalities have been on State Street, the same street the teen was struck yesterday and killed.

So far no citations have been issued. The accident remains under investigation.

