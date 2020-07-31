A 2 Car Accident in GB Hampers Lunch Time Traffic (photos)

Great Barrington Police are investigating the cause of a two car accident that occured on route 7 north in front of The Greylock Federal Credit Union offices on Stockbridge Road earlier this afternoon. The cause of this mishap has yet to be determined. No reports indicate if there were any injuries as both the blue sedan and grayish sport utility vehicle sustained massive front end damage.

As we mentioned, this is a developing story as the accident has been cleared and traffic in the vicinity is moving smoothly on both directions of route 7. Stay tuned to YOUR Home Town Station as The Berkshire News Network is following developments and we will bring you when they become available on air, on line at wsbs.com, on the FREE WSBS APP and via your Smart Speaker.

(Photos of the accident scene courtesy of WSBS' Dave Isby)