Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Drugs And Weapon Charges

I believe it was Mark Frost, the American novelist and screenwriter who created the television series Twin Peaks, who's responsible for the quote, "Crime has always been a regrettably consistent element of the human experience."

I think of those words almost every day when I see, hear, or read about somebody caught breaking the law, whether it's a career criminal or a first-time offender.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, a wellness check at a grocery store parking lot in Greenfield has led to the arrest of an Ashfield man on drugs and firearm charges.

Last Friday, September 24, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Greenfield police were called to the Big Y parking lot to do a wellness check on a male sitting in his vehicle. Shortly after they arrived, officers identified the man as 28-year-old Justin Page of Ashfield.

Police found a whole lot of illegal goodies inside his vehicle. Items found by the police were 550 baggies of Heroin, a stolen Sig Sauer P238 loaded pistol, a key to a gun safe that was stolen, a scale, and almost $1,300 in cash. Also, notes concerning potential sales of narcotics were found in his backpack.

Page was arrested and charged with numerous crimes:

Firearm, Carry without License, Loaded Firearm without LTC, Possess Firearm in Felony, Possess Firearm, Store Improper Receive Stolen Property (handgun) Ammunition without LTC, Possess Drug, Possess to Distribute Class A, Subsequent Receive Stolen Property (safe keys)

Page was transferred to the Franklin County House of Correction where he will be held until his arraignment on $25,000 bail.

