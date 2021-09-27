Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Drugs And Weapon Charges
I believe it was Mark Frost, the American novelist and screenwriter who created the television series Twin Peaks, who's responsible for the quote, "Crime has always been a regrettably consistent element of the human experience."
I think of those words almost every day when I see, hear, or read about somebody caught breaking the law, whether it's a career criminal or a first-time offender.
According to the Greenfield Police Department, a wellness check at a grocery store parking lot in Greenfield has led to the arrest of an Ashfield man on drugs and firearm charges.
Last Friday, September 24, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Greenfield police were called to the Big Y parking lot to do a wellness check on a male sitting in his vehicle. Shortly after they arrived, officers identified the man as 28-year-old Justin Page of Ashfield.
Police found a whole lot of illegal goodies inside his vehicle. Items found by the police were 550 baggies of Heroin, a stolen Sig Sauer P238 loaded pistol, a key to a gun safe that was stolen, a scale, and almost $1,300 in cash. Also, notes concerning potential sales of narcotics were found in his backpack.
Page was arrested and charged with numerous crimes:
- Firearm, Carry without License, Loaded
- Firearm without LTC, Possess
- Firearm in Felony, Possess
- Firearm, Store Improper
- Receive Stolen Property (handgun)
- Ammunition without LTC, Possess
- Drug, Possess to Distribute Class A, Subsequent
- Receive Stolen Property (safe keys)
Page was transferred to the Franklin County House of Correction where he will be held until his arraignment on $25,000 bail.