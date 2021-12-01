What Should The Next Mascot Be For Taconic High School?

Taconic has it down to the top 10 Choices Selected For New Taconic High School Mascot, next it will be narrowed down to 3.

You are Invited To Participate in Survey for New School Nickname & Mascot

Online Survey Open Until December 14th

The Taconic High School Community, and the Pittsfield Public Schools, are in the home stretch of the selection process for the new school mascot! Collaboration between the community, students, teachers, faculty, staff, and alumni has resulted in the following 10 choices serving as semi-finalists for the new Taconic brand and logo.

Here are the mascots that have made round 2

Taconic Lions

Taconic Rockets

Taconic Timberwolves

Taconic Astros

Taconic Rams

Taconic Stars

Taconic Thunder

Taconic Tigers

Taconic Titans

Taconic Bears

The choices were selected as part of a three-round survey process. In October, key stakeholders helped with the process of providing their feedback from Taconic alumni to current students and staff, to community residents.

Close to 1,000 individuals participated in the first public survey. The Taconic Mascot Committee reviewed the more than 230 unique mascot suggestions that were submitted through Round 1.

Today starts Round 2 open for Taconic students, staff, alumni, and community members to select their favorite choices from 10 semi-finalists.

Based on Round 2 survey results and committee review, a Top 3 will then be selected as finalists for the new Taconic brand and logo with the goal of the final choice for the new Taconic mascot being revealed later this winter.

The public survey link can be found on the Pittsfield Public Schools website, the Taconic High School website, or click on the link below to take you to the survey.

In August 2020, the Pittsfield Public Schools School Committee moved to respectfully retire the Taconic High School “Braves” mascot and moniker in an effort to change the nickname to one that does not reference Native American culture.

Student leaders, school officials, and community stakeholders are aware of the passion surrounding the high school nickname. The next Taconic mascot should be carefully selected, each finalist shall serve as a symbol of the TaconicPittsfield community - and represent pride, excitement, authenticity, meaningfulness, and sensitivity.

