What’s This? Kraft Will Pay You To NOT Make Holiday Cheesecake

How's this for something interesting? Kraft is using the current cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity. That's right. Kraft is allowing a limited number of people to spend $20 on dessert and charge it to Kraft.

Not a bad idea, right? "You buy another holiday dessert this year, anything else but cheesecake, and we'll pay you $20." As I'm sure you're well aware, cream cheese is one of the latest casualties in the supply chain issues crisis.

Kraft, which is the manufacturer of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is offering 18,000 people this special $20 reimbursement. The marketing campaign is Kraft's way to keep people thinking about cream cheese even though they may find the shelves at the store empty while this shortage lasts.

Here's the deal: Anyone who's interested can visit Kraft's special website. Then, on Friday and Saturday, December 17-18, up to 18,000 people will get picked for the reimbursement. After a few weeks, those selected can submit their receipts to Kraft.

The Kraft company made this announcement on the website:

A delicious cheesecake is a holiday tradition that many families look forward to. So, if cheesecake is on less holiday tables this year, we want to make sure that you still get that holiday feeling, even if through other desserts.

According to Kraft, during the pandemic, the demand for cream cheese has risen sharply which has made it quite difficult to keep the product on store shelves. The rise in demand can be explained by more and more people cooking and eating at home. Also, more restaurants are ordering cream cheese.

The supply chain issues may not be resolved any time soon. Again, visit the special website for more on the promotion.

