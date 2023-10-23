When Could Massachusetts Expect The First Winter Season Snowfall?

As we close out October, temperatures in Western Massachusetts have been seeing above-average, but fear not as a cooldown is on the way by later this week. According to 22 news meteorologist Chris Bouzakis, it is only a matter of time until the temperatures will stay chilly for good. Of course, when we think of fall, we think of the leaves changing and and that all-important chill in the air during the overnight and early morning hours.

Typically, on average we expect the first frost in our vicinity during the early and mid part of October. There have been years that we’ve seen frost as early as September and as late as early November. If you have any plants, take this all-important precaution: Make sure you securely cover them properly or bring any flora indoors to protect your vegetation from the upcoming elements.

Now for the moment you've been waiting for: When will the first flakes fly in the bay State? Bouzakis states the first measurable snowfall, which is one inch or more, is guaranteed around mid-November. Of course, we can see flurries and snow showers before the big event comes into the limelight.

According to weather related data, Bouzakis reiterated that we can expect a strong El Nino pattern which allows the jet stream to head south and this could bring sudden cold snaps to New England with the chance for average or slightly above average precipitation. If you ask me, these past few mornings felt very winter-like. After all, we are used to the curve balls Mother Nature throws amongst us.

For your information, we fall back with our clocks on November 5th at 2 a.m. so get used to those early sunsets (yes, it will be dark by 4:30 pm) and the winter season officially begins on December 21st at 10:27 p.m.

You can also count on us to bring you the most comprehensive winter storm coverage as we will keep you updated on the latest closings, cancellations, postponements and delays all season long.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.wwlp.com/weather)

(Photo of 22 News meteorologist Chris Bouzakis courtesy of www,facebook.com)