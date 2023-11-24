When Will Phone Service Return In One Part Of MA?

Let's face it: Living in the "beautiful Berkshires" has it's positive moments. But where I reside, there is a negative and I'm talking about a lack of phone service in the village of Housatonic. I can receive calls and text messages, but cannot follow-up as the terrain does NOT permit me to complete any business on my cell phone.

Since our last update the problem STILL remains rampant as any phone service at my residence. How can this be ignored? Phone service is lacking immensely in the village and the subject should be addressed at an upcoming Select Board meeting.

This matter should NOT be swept under the carpet and as you add more insult to injury, land line service is down and that truly poses a problem as this community cannot utilize telephone service in any way, shape or form.

Remember these phone booths? Oh the memories when you saw them everywhere in The Big Apple. Pay phones were located at every block in my ol' hometown of New York City, but if you head down south, good luck in finding one. They were reliable, but sometimes you would be losing change if you were unable to connect. A dime or quarter is miniscule, but think about it: Better than what we are experiencing these days!

Simple question: What is going on and why are they not informing customers about any changes or revisions? People are paying for a service and the phone company is holding out. Inquiring minds would like to know, including myself as two sources of vital communication are not coming to fruition.

If you recall, representatives reiterated the land line problems were supposed to be rectified sometime in October as the cause of this inconvenience is attributed with wiring and connections, but do they realize cell service continues to pose a void in certain portions of the village.

This would be the only option to reach out in case of a serious emergency in the vicinity. Those so-called "executives" who run things, just do NOT get the logistics of this matter on how serious it can become (I'm talking about a matter of either life or death) and we DON'T want to go there.

It's just a matter of common sense; Two words: "FIX IT". In the old days, if there was a phone outage, it was universal in nature and the problem was almost rectified immediately. These days, things tend to go a bit more slower, so we can't just sit back and wait until this situation gets taken care of. What else is new on this "so-called 21st century".

But for now, besides the continuing debacle regarding water which has STILL yet to be rectified, Housatonic residents are experiencing another headache to put up with (present company included!)

