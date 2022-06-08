When You Fill Up In Massachusetts, Bring Your “Barf Bag”

Let's face it: These rising gas prices are rattling everyone's nerves and now we have reached the nightmarish pinnacle of being inches away from the dreaded $5 a gallon mark. And to add more bad news, there are NO plans to eliminate the state gas tax in The Bay State. Neighboring states including New York and Connecticut have already gotten rid of this extra charge which applies until years end, but why don't the politicos in Boston act on this? Inquiring minds, including myself would like to know.

gas pump dkhoriaty loading...

It has gotten to the point where I can't fill up my gas tank and even when my journey took me to Columbia county, the price was reasonable, but STILL high. Who would think that $4.65 is a bargain, but now I see gas stations just one cent away from $5 and I'm about to get sick to my stomach. It could be worse: 2 counties in eastern Massachusetts (Suffolk and Middlesex) have exceeded the horrendous number, but it seems like this will be rule of thumb statewide. How disgusting!

Hand with gas pump and money Thinkstock Images loading...

Two words to sum this up: Corporate Greed as the oil companies are trying to recoup losses they suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they are passing the bill to US, the drivers who need to get from point A to point B on a daily basis. These high prices are also wreaking havoc on local businesses who depend on vehicles for deliveries of their goods to customers and the high costs are taking it's toll on truckers who are STILL forking over $6 for diesel fuel. It is a nightmare we are ALL living for those who have to depend on using their cars each and every day.

joshuaraineyphotography joshuaraineyphotography loading...

So what are the alternatives? We STILL need to go to work and my solution to solve this problem is to begin taking the BRTA bus OR start trekking on a round trip 6 mile walk which will provide some health benefits, but I'd need some hot water and epsom salt after this task at hand is completed. Car pooling could also be an alternative to save some money and cut down on expenses.

Person paying with credit card at gas pump, motion blur IPGGutenbergUKLtd loading...

We are all on a budget these days and by spending most of our hard earned money to pay for gas is "unjust and unfair" in nature. Most of all, our voices NEED to be heard regarding this ridiculous matter, so let us step up and vocally present our disdain towards this "highway robbery". We can't stay silent about this sensitive subject as everyone is affected by these insane prices at the pump. Rant over! The author has spoken his peace and as William Dozier used to say on "Batman" upon his narration: "But wait! The WORST is yet to come!"