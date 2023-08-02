Whiskey City Will Be Playing in the Southern Berkshires Very Soon

Nobody would argue that this summer has been a rough one for live outdoor concerts in the Berkshires. Mother nature just downright hasn't been kind to us as July turned out to be an extremely rainy month. But for the shows that have gone on as scheduled, there have been some great talent and live musical performances.

One band that Berkshire County absolutely loves but we haven't seen a lot of this summer is Whiskey City. They have been named Best of the Berkshires many times and always play to a packed and rabid audience. The band has also been a mainstay at our summer concerts series including Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer at the V.F.W. in Great Barrington. This year however, we were only able to book them for Live on the Lake and as many know, due to the weather that show was moved to the Stationary Factory in Dalton.

Whiskey City Will be Performing Live in the Southern Berkshires

If you are dying to see Whiskey City this summer, you have an opportunity coming up on Thursday, August 10 at the Great Barrington V.F.W. beginning at 6:00 pm. It will be a $5 cover charge and sure to be a packed show so you may want to arrive on the early side and enjoy the V.F.W.'s outside Tikki Bar. Get your dancing shoes on for this rare south county appearance as Whiskey City rocks Great Barrington.

