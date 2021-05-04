Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner and we all know there is nothing we like to do more than Americanize another country's holiday to give us an excuse to drink (see St. Patrick's Day)

Right or wrong, I jump on the Cinco de Mayo bandwagon with everyone else. One more reason for me to enjoy delicious margs and authentic Mexican cuisine? Done.

Cinco de Mayo technically marks the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, where, in 1862, Mexican troops defeated the French Army who at the time were considered one of the most powerful in the world. The holiday is most commonly mistaken as Mexican Independence Day, which actually falls on Sept. 16. Cinco de Mayo, as it's celebrated in the U.S. these days, is a recognition of the contributions of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans to American culture, said Eric Olson, of the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.

So after a brief history lesson, we can now feel better about using the 5th of May as another excuse to eat, drink and be merry. That brings us to the real question, where are the best margaritas in Berkshire County? I guess the answer to that lies within what you think makes a good margarita. For me, FRESH SQUEEZED LIME (and ORANGE) is KEY. Essential even. If you walk into a restaurant, especially one touting itself as "authentic Mexcian" and they have margarita mix behind the bar, that's your cue to leave.

In Berkshire County, after years of extensive research, I managed to narrow it down to my personal top three: Coyote Flaco in Williamstown, Pancho's on North St. in Pittsfield, and Xicohtencatl in Great Barrington.

Not only are the drinks at these three spots consistently delicious, but their food is on point as well.

Where are your favorite spots to grab a tasty marg in The Berkshires?

