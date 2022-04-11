Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad…Easter Bunny?!

Is your child afraid of the Easter Bunny? Mine is.

attachment-zachary-kadolph-Hl_o1K6OPsA-unsplash loading...

Photo by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash

Yesterday, my wife and I took our son on a Berkshire Scenic Railway Bunny Hop train ride. It was great to see many kids and families, both young and old, having a good time and riding on the train. I want to give a big shout out to all the volunteers that give their time to make these train rides possible, and another big shout out to whomever was in the Easter Bunny costume making some kids really happy. My child was not one of those kids. Sigh.

Get our free mobile app

There was a couple sitting across from us that came from outside Berkshire County to enjoy the ride. They had a young daughter who was posing with the Easter Bunny, playing patty cake, doing a dance, taking pictures, and generally having a great time. It was legit heartwarming to see.

Then, the Easter Bunny turned his (her?) attention to my son, who regarded the Easter Bunny with the suspicion of a dog trying to be coaxed to the vet. After some sideways glances, and barely giving the Easter Bunny the most half-hearted high-five in history, my son turned his attention to more interesting things outside the window again. The Easter Bunny did not come back to our seats. Likewise, when we disembarked, my son begrudgingly took an egg from the Easter Bunny because there’s probably candy inside. No other interaction was happening.

attachment-kenny-eliason-IF8B82QBCkM-unsplash loading...

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

To be fair to the Easter Bunny, my son distrusts other holiday icons, such as Santa Claus. Twice we’ve tried sitting on Santa’s lap, and twice we’ve cried and wanted nothing to do with the large man in a red suit. We also took him to an event at the Adams Elementary School where someone dressed up as one of the wild things from Where the Wild Things are. He wouldn’t get within 10 feet. I think he gets it from his mother.

So, how about you? Do you have a child who’s like my son, and wants nothing to do with the Easter Bunny (and others)? Were you like that yourself? Let us know in the comments below!