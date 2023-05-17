Why Does Dave Portnoy Love this Record Breaking Liquor Store, Just Outside Western Massachusetts?

Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture.

What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like an actual paper) first printed in Milton, Massachusetts has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.

As worldwide as Barstool has become, its roots are right here in Massachusetts. Portnoy, a Swampscott native, started the company back in 2003. In its early years, the now-all digital media company was Boston sports-centric but has since expanded to a global brand.

The company's frontman has certainly always marched to the beat of his own drummer, refusing to compromise on the way he runs his business which has made him a hero to many and an enemy to others.

One of the things Portnoy has done best is branding. From building the brand he founded to partnering with both established brands and market newcomers, the man is smart when it comes to business and endorsements. None seem to be quite as prominent as his relationship with High Noon.

In 2020, the hard seltzer brand exploded onto the already saturated alcohol-infused seltzer scene. Its prominent partnership with Barstool Sports and Portnoy personally (along with Barstool C.E.O. Erica Portnoy) skyrocketed the brand to success.

So, we know that Dave loves High Noon, but what does that have to do with a package store located just a short drive from the Berkshires in Clifton Park, NY? The country's largest display of High Noon, that's what.

Exit 9 Wine & Liquor Warehouse put together the largest High Noon display to date in their Albany area store, boasting an impressive stack of 88,320 cans. The stacked setup brought tears to the eye of the Barstool president and by tears when mean emoji tears on Instagram. Check it out below.

The display was quite the feet to build. Check out some time-lapse footage and posts from the store below.