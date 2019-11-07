Win a Complete Thanksgiving Feast

WSBS and Big Y World Class Market are teaming up once again to provide you with a Thanksgiving feast complete with all of the trimmings. How do you enter to win? It's easy.

Between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, Jesse Stewart will be taking a look at his shopping list (due to his baby girl coming next year, Jesse has a bigger hand in making sure his household's Thanksgiving meal is complete and flawless to take some stress off of his wife Amber). Each day at 7:20 am, Jesse will select an item from his list and announce it on the air. It could be turkey, stuffing, butternut squash, snowflake rolls, pumpkin pie etc. You'll want to listen in to see which delicious item Jesse picks from his list.

It's important that you remember which item Jesse selected each day as Ron Carson will ask you to call him during the midday and tell him Jesse's daily item pick. The first 2 correct callers will each win a Big Y Pumpkin Pie and will automatically be in the running to win a Turkey Feast which comes complete with the turkey, potatoes, carrots, corn, squash, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and more. Make sure you listen for Ron's cue to call as this could be a stress free Thanksgiving for you this year.

Happy Thanksgiving from Big Y and WSBS!