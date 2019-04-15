Wind Advisory In Effect for Monday and Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 AM Tuesday. Winds will be West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Winds may be strong enough to blow down large tree limbs, some trees and power lines. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles. Affected areas include the Mohawk Valley, immediate Capital Region, eastern Catskills, middle Hudson Valley, Taconics, Berkshires and northwest Connecticut.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.