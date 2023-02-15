Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling for Significant Change to Winter’s End in MA

This winter in Massachusetts has been somewhat unusual. For much of the season, we have been experiencing mild conditions, almost springlike, and I for one am not complaining about that. We have had some cold snaps and a couple of bitterly cold periods but for the most part, the temperatures in Massachusetts have been generally mild. One thing is for sure, Mother Nature doesn't seem like she knows what she wants to do this year as she has been giving Massachusetts residents a taste of everything, a weather buffet if you will.

What are the Weather Conditions in March Going to be Like This Year in Massachusetts?

If the Old Farmer's Almanac is correct, March is going to provide us with some more traditional type winter conditions with a mix of rain, snow, flurries, and colder temperatures. The average temperature will be about 33 degrees which is one degree below average for the third month of the year. March will have a period of mild conditions between the 5th and the 8th according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

How accurate is the Old Farmer's Almanac? According to the publication's associate editor, Tim Goodwin, "the Old Farmer's Almanac is traditionally 80 percent accurate with some years being better than others" (you can read more about that by going here).

I'm hoping that the almanac isn't that accurate for the end of winter and we're smooth sailing with mild temperatures and no major snowstorms but then again I do wish for some snow to benefit our local ski resorts (I know it's a war in my head...lol). We'll just have to cross our fingers, wait and see.

