MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.

Since we have been roasting and dealing with drought issues in the Berkshires and across Massachusetts lately, it's hard to even think about winter weather. Believe it or not, though the 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac will be in stores beginning Aug. 15 and the publication already has its winter predictions for the northeast and it's going to be a cold one for us. As a matter of fact, the publication's website says that we could be sent into hibernation due to frigid temperatures.

What About Shoveling?

The site shares the following information regarding shoveling this winter:

The Farmers’ Almanac suggests a stormy winter in on schedule especially for the eastern half of the country. For some areas this may mean snow, but for others it will result in more slush and mush.

Whether Berkshire County residents receive major snowfall or frigid conditions, we're ready. We are built for winter weather and some of us even look forward to it. All I have to say is that I better have my snowblower ready because much like the lawnmower wars in my neighborhood, there's no doubt that the snowblower wars will continue this winter. You can take that one to the bank...lol. By the way, if you need a snowblower, you might as well save and purchase one this weekend and pick it up, tax-free.

