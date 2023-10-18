Massachusetts Could See Nor’easters Before Winter 2023/2024

Massachusetts and snowstorms go together like peanut butter and jelly. It's rare that the Baystate experiences a near-snowless winter. Some of the harshest months for Massachusetts include January and February. Those two months are usually when the big snowstorms and strong winds kick in but it is possible to see snow activity prior to those months.

One Weather Service Isn't Ruling Out Nor'Easter Activity in Massachusetts Before December 2023

While January and February traditionally have a reputation for dishing out large amounts of snow in Massachusetts, Accuweather recently stated that nor’easters could “dish out hefty snowfall amounts” in Massachusetts this winter, starting as early as November. The weather service did state that February is expected to be the hardest-hit month. This is according to an article recently published by Mass Live.

What is the Old Farmer's Almanac Predicting for Massachusetts This Winter?

In its long-range forecast, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting snow in parts of Massachusetts for the month of November. OFM doesn't have specifics but in the Berkshires for example, OFM states that there will be flurries for the period of Nov. 12-15, snow and very cold for Nov. 16 - 26, and flurries between Nov. 27 and 30. In Springfield, the forecast is the same as the Berkshires. In New Bedford, OFM is only predicting snow for the period of Nov. 20-23 which is just about the same for Boston. Below is a more in-depth forecast from The Famer's Almanac and The Old Farmer's Almanac.

While the forecast is still up in the air, one thing is certain and that is you'll want to be prepared for when the snow flies because it's very unlikely that Massachusetts is going to experience a snow-free winter. Get the shovels out and the snowblowers tuned up because this winter could be a doozy.

