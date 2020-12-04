Winter Storm Watch Taking Effect Soon: Snow on the Way

This weekend, depending on elevations, we could see six inches of snow or more in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service is calling for a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from 7am Saturday (Dec. 5) through 7am Sunday (Dec. 6). Of course the watch duration could change or even transfer over to a Winter Storm Warning. We'll have to keep our eyes and ears open.

The Winter Storm Watch covers all of Berkshire County in Massachusetts along with Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont.

Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roadways.

So get the shovels and snow blowers ready. This reminds me to get my windshield scrapers out too as they are still sitting in my garage...lol. Also, since we are headed into the winter season, it's also a good idea to check your fluids, oil, tire pressure etc. and perhaps have some dry gas on hand for those bitterly cold days. Hey, it's the Berkshires, if you're not satisfied with the current weather conditions, just wait 10 minutes.

You can stay up to date all weekend with latest weather conditions by downloading the free WSBS app, going here or by calling the WSBS weather phone at (413) 528-1118. Happy Holidays from all of here at Your Hometown Station: WSBS.