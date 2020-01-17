Winter Storm Watch to Take Effect

From the National Weather Service

A Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible (highest above 1500 feet elevation) is in effect from 1pm Saturday, Jan. 18 until 7am Sunday, Jan. 19

The advisory covers the following areas:

In Vermont, eastern Windham County. In New York, Montgomery, Saratoga, Warren, Washington, and southern Fulton Counties. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In Connecticut, northern Litchfield County.

Travel could be very difficult.

Stay tuned to WSBS for the latest storm conditions