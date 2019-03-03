Winter Storm Watch Transitions to Advisory

Here's an update from the National Weather Service regarding the upcoming winter storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory for total snow accumulations of three to six inches, possibly more, affecting the eastern Catskills, Mid Hudson Valley, central and southern Taconics and Berkshires is in effect from 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 3 through 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 4

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.